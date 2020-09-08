Ludwig Göransson is the man behind the music for Tenet, the new film directed by Christopher Nolan.

But ‘Tenet’ comes in the middle of a prolific career for the the Grammy and Oscar-award winning composer. He also composed the soundtracks for the movies Black Panther, Creed, Fruitvale Station and the TV show Community.

He’s also worked with Donald Glover (otherwise known as Childish Gambino) on “This Is America,” and other projects.



Göransson talked with NPR Music in 2018 about these collaborations.



Both Glover and Coogler must have recognized his gift for translating their visions into sound. For Göransson, that work starts simply with conversation. “I think I’m a pretty good listener,” he says. “When Ryan is telling a story or when Donald is telling a story, I’m always listening. And I think I’m maybe pretty good at listening to them [and] being able to translate it into notes.”



We talk with him about his latest work and what’s next for him.

