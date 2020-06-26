 Cloudy with a Chance of Sparklers: Are There Any July 4th Fireworks in N.H. This Year? | New Hampshire Public Radio

Cloudy with a Chance of Sparklers: Are There Any July 4th Fireworks in N.H. This Year?

By 35 minutes ago
  • From a past fireworks show at Waterville Valley.
    From a past fireworks show at Waterville Valley.
    Sean Hurley

With normal life sort of coming into view, NHPR’s Sean Hurley thought 4th of July fireworks might be a distinct possibility somewhere in the state. Not really, he discovered.  

There won’t be fireworks displays in Concord or Merrimack or Nashua this 4th of July. Portsmouth Recreation Director Rus Wilson says even rescheduling wasn’t an option. “Yeah, we get close to 20,000 people in Portsmouth,” Wilson says, “so we're not going to go anywhere near that while this is going on.”

In Waterville Valley, Town Manager Mark Decoteau says he and his team tried to figure out some way their fireworks show over Corcoran Pond could go on. “Trying to control the number of cars that came into town,” Decoteau says, “having the drive-in movie approach where they could see the display and stay in their vehicles. But the bottom line was, none of them were really practical.”

Director of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Kathleen Flammia, says her town is crossing its fingers and simply postponing the celebration a few weeks. “So we did have them scheduled for June 30th,” Flammia says, “but then we moved them to July 31st due to COVID.”

In fact, there were only three places in New Hampshire I could find with firework shows still planned. The Fisher Cats are selling tickets to socially distanced in-stadium fireworks displays on July 2nd, 3rd and 4th in Manchester. The town of Bristol will host its annual light show at Newfound Lake and the Mount Washington Hotel will light up the sky for registered guests.

There may be others, but this looks like a very good year for sparklers and lightning bugs and the booms and crackles of store bought fireworks.

Tags: 
Fireworks
July 4th

Related Content

Updated: What’s Open (And What’s Not Open) In New Hampshire

By Jun 15, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Chris Sununu issued a series of executive orders in March shuttering huge segments of both economic and community life in New Hampshire. Suddenly, workers and industries were split into two camps: those deemed essential, and those not. 

More than 100 days later, nearly all corners of the state’s economy now have permission to reopen. At 11:59 p.m. on June 15, Sununu’s ‘Stay at Home’ order expires, as does the cap on gatherings of more than ten people. 

Fireworks Law Ignites Safety Concerns and Boosts Sales

By Jul 3, 2012
Ryan Lessard / NHPR

For some New Hampshire residents, the Fourth of July means it’s time for fireworks in the backyard. The state has long been one of the few states in the region to allow this practice.  But this year it's causing new safety concerns because more dangerous types of fireworks are now on sale.

Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

By Jun 25, 2020
CDC

New Hampshire identified its first case of COVID-19 on March 2. NHPR has been tracking new developments since then, as the number of confirmed cases and testing capacity — at public and private labs — has expanded.

95 Percent of N.H.’s Overnight Camps Won’t Open This Year

By 20 hours ago
Courtesy of Camp Hale / United South End Settlements & Northeastern University Libraries, Archives and Special Collections

Ninety-five percent of New Hampshire sleepaway camps will remain closed this summer.

The governor’s guidelines for reopening allow overnight camps to reopen this Monday, June 29.

But Ken Robbins, president of the New Hampshire Camp Directors Association, says late notice and strict guidelines have forced most camps to stay closed.