Census Count Continues; Bureau Says 99.9% of N.H. Households Counted

Census booth in N.H. earlier this year.
After months of confusion and legal challenges over when the 2020 census count should end, a federal judge says the deadline is Oct. 31.

Census officials had said they would wrap up a count by Monday. Census watchers and advocates said this would lead to an inaccurate count that could deny communities political representation and federal money.

Thursday, a California judge said the Census Bureau must continue counting until the end of the month.

The Census Bureau says that in New Hampshire, 99.9% of households have been counted. Census watchers and advocates say the count may not be totally accurate because of challenges associated with the pandemic. People can still fill out a Census survey online.

2020 Census

