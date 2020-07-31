Census Bureau To End Door-Knocking Efforts Early, Jeopardizing An Accurate Count

Originally published on July 31, 2020 2:10 pm
The Census Bureau confirmed to NPR that they will end door-knocking efforts one month before previously scheduled. That means that census workers may not be able to reach all the households that haven’t yet responded to the online census.
Many people living in the U.S., particularly from communities of color, may go uncounted.
NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang explains.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
