 Celebrating End-of-life Rituals During COVID-19 | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

Celebrating End-of-life Rituals During COVID-19

By The Exchange 3 hours ago

Credit Donlon Funeral Home

We talk about end-of-life rituals and how Granite Staters have been celebrating those who died this year, even when it's unsafe to gather together. Have you attended a Zoom funeral recently, or created a new way to honor the lives of your loved ones? 

Air date: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. 

GUESTS:

This show was produced by fellow Jane Vaughan. 

Tags: 
funeral
Coronavirus Coverage