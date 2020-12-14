Celebrating End-of-life Rituals During COVID-19

We talk about end-of-life rituals and how Granite Staters have been celebrating those who died this year, even when it's unsafe to gather together. Have you attended a Zoom funeral recently, or created a new way to honor the lives of your loved ones?
Air date: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Robin Nafshi - Rabbi at Temple Beth Jacob in Concord.
- Dr. Kathryn Kirkland - Section Chief and Director of Palliative Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
- Jason Wells - Director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches.
- Matt Roan - Funeral Director of Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke.
This show was produced by fellow Jane Vaughan.