CDFA Names Non-Profit Partners For Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative

Local business and drug recovery leaders packed the Executive Council chambers for Governor Chris Sununu's announcement of the Recovery Friendly Workplace program's nationwide launch last March.
Credit Britta Greene / New Hampshire Public Radio

Five New Hampshire non-profits have been named as recipients of nearly $1 million in state funding aimed at expanding addiction resources in workplaces across the state.

The non-profits will use the funds, distributed by the Community Development Finance Authority, to run trainings for local business leaders and employees.

The program is a key tenant of Governor Chris Sununu’s Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, which looks to integrate the business community in the broader fight against the substance misuse. Sununu formally launched the initiative last spring.

Participating non-profits include SOS Recovery Community Organization in Somersworth, Headrest in Lebanon, Makin’ It Happen Coalition for Resilient Youth in Manchester, Reality Check in Jaffrey, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region in Laconia.

Individual grants range from $110,000 to $285,000.

