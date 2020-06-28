Candidates Navigate Unusual Campaign Season

Amid coronavirus concerns and a national reckoning on issues of race and policing, it might be hard to detect that there's campaigning going on. But candidates are trying to get their message out ahead of the state's Sept. 8 primary, when voters choose Republican and Democratic contenders for the general election. We'll check in on what candidates have been saying.
Air Date: June 29, 2020
GUESTS:
- Anna Brown - Director of Research and Analysis for Citizens Count, a non-partisan, non-profit organization promoting civic engagement.
- Josh Rogers - Senior political reporter for NHPR.
- Andy Smith - Director of the UNH Survey Center and professor of practice in the UNH Department of Political Science.