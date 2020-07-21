Campaigning for President in Uprecedented Times

Amid a nationwide racial justice movement and an ongoing pandemic, President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden are having to adapt, while continuing to sway voters, release plans, and take swipes at each other. We’ll hear how this race is playing out nationwide and in New Hampshire.

Air Date: July 21, 2020

GUESTS:

Beatrice Peterson - 2020 producer and reporter for ABC News. Read some of her coverage here.

Amy Walter - National Editor of The Cook Political Report where she provides analysis of the issues, trends and events that shape the political environment. Her weekly column appears on cookpolitical.com. She is also host of Politics with Amy Walter from The Takeaway.