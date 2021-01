Updated at 6:50 p.m. ET

The U.S. Capitol was the scene of chaos on Wednesday, as supporters of President Trump responded to his call to head to the complex and then breached it, leading to unprecedented violence in the seat of America's federal government.

A woman was shot and killed during the assault on the Capitol, according to Washington, D.C., police.

Her identity was not made public, and it was not clear who might be responsible.