Brexit Negotiations Flounder: The Causes & Consequences

The Brexit agreement on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union appears to be on the brink of defeat. Facing fierce opposition in Parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May decided to delay a vote on an agreement reached after nearly two years of negotiations. The plan would have kept Britain, for the most part, within the European Union's customs and trade system for the next two years. Now, the country's economic and political future appear uncertain. We'll discuss what led to this situation, what might happen next, and how the uncertainty surrounding Brexit might have global repercussions.

GUESTS:

Elizabeth Carter - Assistant professor of political science at UNH; her specialties include European politics and comparative politics.

Megan Osterbur - Assistant professor of political scicne at New England College.

This show will broadcast live at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12, and rebroadcasts at 7 p.m.

