The Black Lives Matter Protests Of Today, And The History Of Civil Rights Protest In America

Several hundred people gathered in Nashua Saturday evening to honor black men and women whose lives have been lost to police violence.

Jordan Thompson with Black Lives Matter Nashua organized the vigil held at Greeley Park. Several state and local officials spoke, including state Sen. Melanie Levesque, state Rep. Linda Harriott-Gathright and Nashua alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly.

Kelly encouraged those in attendance to seize the opportunity of this moment in history and take action to dismantle systemic racism.

“We need to turn our pain into power,” Kelly said.