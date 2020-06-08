The Black Lives Matter Protests Of Today, And The History Of Civil Rights Protest In America

As protests against racism and police brutality continue across the country and New Hampshire, we compare what we’re seeing now to earlier movements – more than a century of demonstrations for civil rights and against systemic racism.
Air date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Matthew Delmont - Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth College, where he focuses on African American history and U.S. history.
- Jason Sokol - Associate Professor of History at UNH with a specialization in the Civil Rights Movement.