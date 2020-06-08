Black Lives Matter Protests And The History Of Civils Rights Demonstrations

By The Exchange 50 minutes ago

Black Lives Matter Protest in Concord, NH
Credit Christina Phillips/NHPR

As protests against racism and police brutality continue across the country and New Hampshire, we compare what we’re seeing now to earlier movements – a century of demonstrations for civil rights and against systemic racism. 

Air date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020. 

GUESTS:

  • Matthew Delmont - Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth College, where he focuses on African American history and U.S. history. 
  • Jason Sokol - Associate Professor of history at UNH with a specialization in the Civil Rights Movement. 
Tags: 
Black Lives Matter
Civil Rights
protests

Related Content

Nashua Vigil Honors Black Lives Lost To Police Violence

By Jun 6, 2020
Christina Phillips / NHPR

Several hundred people gathered in Nashua Saturday evening to honor black men and women whose lives have been lost to police violence. 

Jordan Thompson with Black Lives Matter Nashua organized the vigil held at Greeley Park. Several state and local officials spoke, including state Sen. Melanie Levesque, state Rep. Linda Harriott-Gathright and Nashua alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly.

Kelly encouraged those in attendance to seize  the opportunity of this moment in history and take action to dismantle systemic racism.

“We need to turn our pain into power,” Kelly said.

'N.H. Is Not Innocent': In Concord, Students Lead March Against Racial Injustice

By Jun 6, 2020
Christina Phillips/NHPR

High school students and others gathered in Concord Saturday to march in support of Black Lives Matter and to honor the memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other black Americans killed by police.