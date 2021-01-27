Benee, The Artist Behind A Viral TikTok Hit, Gets Serious And Weird

Benee is just chilling. The New Zealander is hanging out in her room, like a lot of us, waiting for the pandemic to end. In another time she'd be on tour in the U.S., celebrating her breakout moment — a viral smash single, "Supalonely" — and the release of her debut album, Hey u x. Instead, she's being patient with the moment, knowing her time will come.

"Supalonely," which gained attention after going viral on TikTok, is an undeniable pop gem, and it's one a few hits Benee's had in her home country. The album, Hey u x, features appearances from Lily Allen and Grimes, and pulls from influences like Groove Armada and Radiohead. It showcases Benee's ability to write serious songs about isolation and loneliness, but also the fact that she isn't afraid to get a little weird — like on "Snail," where she imagines life as ... a snail.

Click to hear a conversation with the very down-to-earth 20-year-old along with performances of three songs from Hey u x, including "Night Garden."

