Bedford High and Middle Schools Dismissed Early Monday After Threat

A threat of violence at Bedford Middle and High School lead to an early dismissal of both schools Monday.

Administrators and police learned about the threat in a note during the morning and decided to dismiss students bus by bus, with police standing guard.

The early dismissal did not affect other schools in the district.

The incident is currently under investigation, but officials say there is no ongoing threat, and school resumed Tuesday.

Superintendent Mike Fournier, in a post on the school's website, asked parents and guardians to speak with their students about a "see something/say something" approach if they notice anything concerning or threatening.