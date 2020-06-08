Attorney General Ends Supervision Of Hillsborough County Attorney's Office

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office is immediately ending its day-to-day supervision of the criminal law enforcement functions of the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office.

The AG's office took the reigns last September, citing a variety of issues including poor leadership, a lack of clear policies, and understaffing.

Since then, the Hillsborough County Attorney's office has received more funding and additional staff at offices in Manchester and Nashua, and new policies have been put in place related to communication with police.

County Attorney Michael Conlon says these new policies won't necessarily change the way prosecutions are carried out.

"It's more about the commucation along the way and ensuring that the police department is involved in the process, that they're aware of what's happening in the case, because as you can imagine, they have a much more intimate connection between their case and the community."

The AG's office says it will continue to provide assistance with cases, training, and management, among other things.