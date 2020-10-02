 Ask Sam: Why Are Tides So Different From Place To Place? | New Hampshire Public Radio

Ask Sam: Why Are Tides So Different From Place To Place?

By 1 hour ago

Credit Photo by Jonathan Combe, https://bit.ly/2BhLrRu

Every other Friday on Morning Edition, Outside/In host Sam Evans-Brown tackles a question from a listener. This week, we're buzzing because...

...Patty from Northampton asks: "I should understand the tides but I really don't. So in North Hampton, we have a very small beach even at low tide. And I was recently at Ogunquit beach with a friend, and the tide goes the way the heck out at low tide. And I don't know why!"

Note: This edition of Ask Sam originally aired in October, 2019.

So first off, readers probably know that the tides are cause by the gravitation pull of the moon and the force of the Earth's rotation. These two forces cause our oceans to sort of 'bulge out' on two sides, and thin out on the others. The bulges, as they slosh across the globe, are actually called "tidal waves", which have little to do with the image of a tsunami that you might have previously associated with the phrase. 

These are large forces of course  - so why should the tides differ so much from beach to beach? The answer has to do with the underlying regional geography. While the tide may rise an identical number of feet from one beach to another (if they're a relatively short distance away) the horizontal distance the tide travels can be greater or shorter depending on the shape of the coastline. If the underlying slope of a coastlines is steep (as it may be in North Hampton) it may not look as dramatic as it does in Ogunquit, where the coastline rises more gradually.

Additionally, the underlying topography can make tides slosh differently in different places, as it crashes against underwater obstacles, or enters narrow channels. Consider the Bay of Fundy in Canada, which has made it's astounding tides something of a tourist attraction.

Credit Courtesy of Will Verafong, Flickr CC.

Tags: 
Ask Sam

Related Content

Ask Sam: Do Mosquitoes Sleep?

By Oct 4, 2019
Flickr Creative Commons | Ian Jacobs

Every other Friday on Morning Edition, Outside/In host Sam Evans-Brown tackles a question from a listener. This week, we're buzzing, because...

...Carolyn from Maine asks: “This summer there’s been a lot of attention paid to diseases like EEE, which can be transmitted from a bite from an infected mosquito. But my question is, during the middle of the day when these species of mosquito are less likely to be feeding, what are they doing instead? Which made me wonder if mosquitoes sleep?”

Ask Sam: Why Are All These Caterpillars Just Dangling in the Woods?

By Sep 20, 2019
Flickr Creative Commons | Judy Gallagher

Every other Friday on Morning Edition NHPR’s Sam Evans-Brown tracks down answers to questions about the environment and outdoors for our listeners in a segment we call “Ask Sam.”

Ask Sam: Is Global Warming Good For Dragonflies?

By Aug 9, 2019
Flickr Creative Commons | dotun55

  Every other Friday on Morning Edition NHPR’s Sam Evans-Brown tracks down answers to questions about the environment and outdoors for our listeners in a segment we call “Ask Sam.”

Rich from Hudson, NH asks: “I’ve noticed that last summer I noticed an awful lot of dragonflies in my neighborhood. And they were beautiful and they were much larger. I really liked it, and I wonder if this has something to do with the global warming that we’re experiencing?”