Artists Cancel Events, Seek New Ways to Connect with Each Other & Audiences During Pandemic

Even during the best of times, making a living can be a challenge for artists. During this pandemic, artists and arts groups have been cancelling and postponing events, closing galleries and studios, and trying to find new ways to connect with each other -- and their audiences. Some are also pondering during a time like this: What is the role of the arts and the artist?

Air date: April 27, 2020.

GUESTS:

Andre Belanger, painter, sculptor and owner of Studio Works Art School and Custom Framing in Berlin.

Eric Gagne, co-founder of Thing in the Spring and Broke: The Affordable Arts Fair, an annual event that includes concerts and art exhibitions and takes place over several days. This year’s event, originally scheduled for June 4 to 7 in Peterborough, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This would have been the event's thirteenth year.

Rebecca Frederickson, Event planner for City Arts Nashua, which promotes visual and performing arts. she is also a painter and has worked as an art teacher in the Merrimack/Nashua area. She is now offering free online tutorials for families seeking creative activies for their children.

Russ Grazier, CEO of the Portsmouth Music and Arts Center, which offers music and visual arts lessons, art exhibitions, and concerts. He plays the saxophone and since the pandemic has been teaching music to as many as 30 students on Zoom.

Carl Rajotte, Artistic director for the Palace Theatres in Manchester. He is also a former actor.