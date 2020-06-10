On Appeal, N.H. Superior Court Judge Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Criminal Threatening

By 18 minutes ago

Daniel Zeron, 19, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening for an alleged Facebook post encouraging riots in Manchester.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

After initially being denied bail by a lower court, Daniel Zeron, 19, will be released on personal recognizance pending trial after a Superior Court judge heard his appeal. 

Zeron was arrested last Monday and charged with criminal threatening for allegedly posting a message on Facebook encouraging people to riot in Manchester. 

Manchester Police Department, which investigated and arrested Zeron, called for him to be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. District Court Judge William Lyons considered Zeron’s alleged post so incendiary he denied bail, writing that his “conduct created a high risk of danger to public safety.”

Superior Court Judge William Delker, however, is reversing that decision on appeal. After hearing from prosecutors, as well as Zeron and his parents, Delker is releasing the defendant to his family. Zeron is ordered to not use the internet or possess a smartphone.

“The defendant’s effort to incite similar lawless violence in New Hampshire cannot be taken lightly. The Due Process Clause, however, does not allow preventative pretrial detention to be used to punish past criminal conduct,” wrote Delker in his order. “The State presented little evidence that the defendant would engage in this, or other similarly dangerous conduct, if released on bail.”

Zeron allegedly posted on May 30 that rioters should gather on South Willow Street on June 2 and “take examples from riots in other cities.” 

“Police cars will be tipped. Graffiti is welcome,” read the post, which was deleted within 24 hours after law enforcement notified Facebook.

On the evening of June 2, a dozen people were arrested after a confrontation with police on South Willow Street, though it isn’t clear if those events were tied to Zeron’s post, which wasn’t shared widely on the internet.

If convicted of criminal threatening, he faces up to 12 months in jail.

Tags: 
criminal threatening
protests
Black Lives Matter

Related Content

The Black Lives Matter Protests Of Today, And The History Of Civil Rights Protest In America

By The Exchange Jun 8, 2020
Christina Phillips/NHPR

As protests against racism and police brutality continue across the country and New Hampshire, we compare what we’re seeing now to earlier movements – more than a century of demonstrations for civil rights and against systemic racism. 

Air date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020. 

Congressman Chris Pappas On COVID-19 And Black Lives Matter Protests

By The Exchange Jun 3, 2020
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN FOR NHPR

We sit down with Congressman Chris Pappas, a Democrat representing the state's 1st District. We catch up on the congressional response to the coronavirus pandemic, in terms of public health and the economy, and hear his response to the racial injustice protests here in New Hampshire.

Air date: Thursday, June 4, 2020. 

Teenager Arrested Over Facebook Post Calling for Rioting in Manchester

By Jun 2, 2020

A 19-year old Ashland resident has been arrested and charged with criminal threatening for allegedly posting messages on Facebook encouraging protesters to tip over police cars in Manchester.

Daniel Zeron was detained early Tuesday morning, according to Manchester police, after he allegedly made the social media post from inside of a house in Ashland.