Anxious Times: Helping Kids Cope

We talk with a psychologist and author about how to approach conversations about frightening world events and help children process distressing news they inevitably hear about. With anxiety on the rise in kids, we hear strategies for young people and the adults who take care of them.

Air date: October 1, 2019

GUEST: Dr. Dawn Huebner, an Exeter psychologist specializing in anxiety. She is the author of books that teach specific cognitive-behavioral strategies to help children, including:

Here she is at an Amoskeag Millyard Tedx talk on "Rethinking Anxiety":

The Daily, heard on NHPR at weekdays at 6:30 p.m., had a special kids edition on a nine-year-old Ella Maners, who was terrified of tornadoes and getting sick. She attended a camp to help confront her fears.