An Annual N.H. Town Meeting ... in July? So 2020

In the pandemic summer of 2020, even New Hampshire town meetings have had to get flexible.

A time for backyard barbecues and trips to the beach must make way for taxes and town business. In a corkscrew twist of the calendar, Stratham is holding its town meeting — a rite of spring since it was incorporated in the 18th century — on the second Saturday of July.

It was supposed to be March 13. It was postponed due to coronavirus restrictions. And then rescheduled to May 16th. And then rescheduled to July 11th.

“3rd time is a charm,” reads the sign outside town offices.

Town Administrator David Moore says it has been a challenge, but one offset by a sense of community and patience.

"With some creativity and kind of the spirit of cooperation that we have seen throughout this process, I think it's going to be -- it's gonna be a memorable town meeting,” he says. “It's gonna be different. But we're gonna get the town's business done.”

This will not be a town meeting the likes of which were immortalized by Norman Rockwell’s “Freedom of Speech” painting, where a man stands up to voice his opinion while closely surrounded by neighbors.

Social distancing and safety protocols are in place. The town will hold its meeting in the elementary school gym with the addition of two large tents outside. Video and audio will be available in the tents. Hand sanitizer and face masks will be available on site.

The board and town moderator will be taking a few steps to manage an efficient meeting, including skipping some ceremonial aspects of the annual session.

Moore says anyone who wants to be speak will be heard.

The pandemic has forced town leaders to make and propose some tough choices, including a freeze on spending not directly tied to existing services, according to the Select Board's newsletter.

On Saturday, the town's voter guide notes the board has proposed amending one of the key warrant articles to reduce the town’s operating budget - from the original warrant article drafted more than four months ago - by $406,977.

All this is coming four months after the town had planned to authorize the annual budget - and six months into its fiscal year. Moore says that has given town officials a better look at the fiscal challenges.

“We have the advantage, really, of being able to make our budget appropriation in light of what we know now,” he says. “And that has resulted in us pulling back some of our initiatives and new programs that we were planning to go forward with in March and offer a different operating budget.”

The town election did take place on March 11, with a 73 percent turnout. The town meeting typically draws around 200 to 250 residents, Moore says. He’s not concerned about attendance this week. He says, “Stratham has risen to the occasion.”

Stratham's not alone among municipal and local bodies postponing annual meetings due to New Hampshire's coronavirus restrictions. Others include the Rye Water District, which holds its rescheduled annual meeting this Saturday, July 11, outside at Parsons Field. Saturday's forecast calls for showers, but the district moderator has set a rain date for July 18th, just in case.