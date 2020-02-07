Amy Walter On N.H.'s Primary Role and 2020 Politics

Listen to Amy Walter's discussion on politics with NHPR's Laura Knoy.

Amy Walter, host of WNYC's Politics with Amy Walter and National Editor of The Cook Political Report, offered her perspective on the New Hampshire presidential primary and 2020 politics during a special event Thursday at NHPR.

As the Democratic presidential candidates court voters before the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday, electability is on the mind of some. Walter said she was surprised to hear Joe Biden deliver that as part of his final pitch in Iowa, where he placed fourth.

Voters here could reset the narrative of the race, she said.

There could be different winners in Iowa and New Hampshire, which is not new, but there could possibly be different winners in each of the first four contests, including South Carolina and Nevada. Walter says Democrats could head into Super Tuesday, when about 40 percent of delegates are allocated, with an unclear front-runner.

"The more muddled this looks, the more the discussion turns to: will we finally get something that political reporters are dying and political scientists have been dying to cover, which is an actual contested convention? A convention where we don't know who the nominee is before we show up," she said.