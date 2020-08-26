Amidst The Pandemic, The New Music Out Of Nashville Never Stops

Can you believe it's almost the end of August and that summer's almost over? Seems like it was just yesterday that World Cafe's Nashville Correspondent, Ann Powers of NPR Music, was here in May to talk about her favorite new tunes. Today, she's back to give you a rundown of her favorite August releases, including one from Ruston Kelly — whose new album, Shape & Destroy, comes out this Friday — and a few others who already released their records a little earlier this month.

Hear all the picks in the audio player above. Those currently available have been added to the World Cafe Nashville Spotify Playlist below.

