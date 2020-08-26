Amid Pandemic Concerns, KFC Suspends 'Finger Lickin' Good' Slogan

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Experts say avoid touching your face, which would seem to include licking your fingers. As an old movie says, you don't know where that finger's been. That's bad news for KFC, which says its chicken is finger lickin' good. Now, licking your fingers when you're already eating likely doesn't matter, but facing complaints, KFC dropped the slogan. Packaging blurs the words finger and lickin', so the revised slogan simply says it's good. It's MORNING EDITION.