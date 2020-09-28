All That Matters Is That You Get Hyped: The Enduring Power Of Boy Bands

The K-Pop boy band BTS is on the top of the charts with a number-one single.

The Tiny Desk concert they recorded for NPR Music broke the series record for most YouTube views in a day – only 25 minutes after it was posted.



But the boy band phenomenon isn’t new.



It goes back.



We mean, way back.



You can find the screaming fans, perfectly-styled hair and matching dance moves in almost every decade.



These bands were rockin’ even in the 1950s.



Why do we love boy bands so much? And what does it say about us that we do? And what makes a boy band a boy band — not just boys in a band?

