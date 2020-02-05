Ahead of the State of the State, Town Managers On the State of Their Communities

We talk with town managers from the southern tier to the north country about what challenges they have in common, what sets their communities apart, and what they're hoping to hear from Governor Chris Sununu when he delivers his State of the State address.
We'll cover Governor Sununu's speech live, starting at 10 a.m.
Air date: February 6, 2020
GUESTS:
- Jeanie Forrester -- town manager of Tilton, selectboard member in Meredith, former state senator.
- Sharon Penney -- town manager of Colebrook.
- Kevin Smith -- town manager of Londonderry.