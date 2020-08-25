After A Busy Summer, A Look At N.H.'s Lakes

In a pandemic summer, New Hampshire's many lakes have been a refuge to many. But climate change, a drought, and busy lake use have negative impacts on the important habitats of N.H. lakes. We look at efforts to keep lakes healthy, and accessible.
Air date: Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Check out NHLake's webinar series on New Hampshire's lakes. The next event is Wednesday, August 26 at 7 p.m.
GUESTS:
- Andrea LaMoreaux - Vice President of Programs & Operations for NH LAKES.
- Amy Smagula - Limnologist and Exotic Species Program Coordinator for the Watershed Management Bureau at the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.