 After A Busy Summer, A Look At N.H.'s Lakes | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

After A Busy Summer, A Look At N.H.'s Lakes

By The Exchange 58 minutes ago

Lake Winnipesaukee.

In a pandemic summer, New Hampshire's many lakes have been a refuge to many. But climate change, a drought, and busy lake use have negative impacts on the important habitats of N.H. lakes. We look at efforts to keep lakes healthy, and accessible. 

Air date: Tuesday, August 25, 2020. 

Check out NHLake's webinar series on New Hampshire's lakes. The next event is Wednesday, August 26 at 7 p.m. 

GUESTS:

  • Andrea LaMoreaux - Vice President of Programs & Operations for NH LAKES
  • Amy Smagula - Limnologist and Exotic Species Program Coordinator for the Watershed Management Bureau at the N.H. Department of Environmental Services. 
Tags: 
Lakes
Lakes Region

Related Content

Protecting New Hampshire's Shoreland

By The Exchange Oct 16, 2018
Rick Kloeppel; Flickr

As summer rolls to a close, we look at the health of our lakes, and the shoreland that bounds them. What are the biggest risks facing our lake waters, and are we doing enough to protect our shores?

Conference Examines Economic Impact of N.H. Watersheds

By Mar 15, 2019
Robert Garrova / NHPR

Researchers have compiled new data on the economic impacts of New Hampshire watersheds.

The UNH team and its partners previewed their forthcoming study Friday at Plymouth State University, during the annual state Water and Watershed Conference.

They analyzed a range of data to quantify the value and costs of the state’s lakes and rivers – through infrastructure, recreation and more.