After Asian Trip, Hassan Says Some Leaders Concerned About U.S. Foreign Policy

By 17 minutes ago
  • c-span

Senator Maggie Hassan said leaders in China are making progress toward stemming the illicit flow of fentanyl into the U.S. She indicated some headwinds, however.

 

Fresh off of a congressional delegation trip to East Asia, Hassan applauded Chinese efforts to further classify components of fentanyl as controlled substances.

 

"In New Hampshire, where we are losing almost 500 Granite Staters to the opioid epidemic, 80 percent of the opioid deaths come from fentanyl," Hassan said.

 

While calling the overall trip productive, Hassan said there was another facet of conversations with China.

 

"Their suggestions that perhaps our democracy wasn't working well and it might be a reason for them to be able to make the case that their way of doing things -- their form of government -- is better," said Hassan.

 

Hassan said political and business leaders in the region also expressed concern about what they see as a haphazard U.S. foreign policy.

 

“They are concerned about what seems to be a relative haphazard engagement and/or foreign policy right now,” Hassan said. “They are looking for sustained, consistent, strategic engagement from this country and I think that’s something we need to work on here at home.”

Tags: 
Maggie Hassan
NH Politics

Related Content

A Conversation With U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan on National Security, Climate, And Healthcare

By The Exchange Apr 1, 2019
Allegra Boverman/New Hampshire Public Radio

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan joins The Exchange on Monday to discuss national security, health care, and education. We also get her take on the Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential race and on proposals such as the Green New Deal and Medicare-for-all. 

Hassan serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee; the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee; the Finance Committee; and the Joint Economic Committee. 