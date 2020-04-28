Advanced Directives, Power Of Attorney, & Other End-Of-Life Planning Logistics

Has the coronavirus pandemic made you think more about end-of life-planning... like advanced directives, a living will, or power of attorney? We talk about the different options, how the pandemic has impacted the process, and how to bridge these conversations with your loved ones.
Air date: Wednesday, April 28, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Donald Sienkiewicz- Attorney at Estate Preservation and Planning Law Office, located in Amherst.
- Brian Kugel - Program coordinator at the Foundation for Health Communities, where he oversees the Advanced Planning/POLST program.