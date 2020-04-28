Advanced Directives, Power Of Attorney, & Other End-Of-Life Planning Logistics

Advance directives—sometimes called living wills—let people decide who can make medical decisions for them and what invasive treatments should be avoided at the end of life. Many in the healthcare system say they are vital plans that ensure a patient’s voice is heard, but only 25% of Granite Staters have signed advance directives.

In this series, Health Reporter Todd Bookman looks at efforts to increase that number, gives an introduction to the form and its latest re-write. and examines the impact of not having a completed advance directive.