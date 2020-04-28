Related Program: 
The Exchange

Advanced Directives, Power Of Attorney, & Other End-Of-Life Planning Logistics

By The Exchange 27 minutes ago

Has the coronavirus pandemic made you think more about end-of life-planning... like advanced directives, a living will, or power of attorney?  We talk about the different options, how the pandemic has impacted the process, and how to bridge these conversations with your loved ones. 

Air date: Wednesday, April 28, 2020. 

GUESTS:

Credit Sara Plourde; NHPR

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Health and Healthcare
Coronavirus Coverage
Advance Directives

Related Content

Planning For The End: A Look At Advance Directives

By Aug 29, 2013
Todd Bookman / NHPR

Advance directives—sometimes called living wills—let people decide who can make medical decisions for them and what invasive treatments should be avoided at the end of life. Many in the healthcare system say they are vital plans that ensure a patient’s voice is heard, but only 25% of Granite Staters have signed advance directives.

In this series, Health Reporter Todd Bookman looks at efforts to increase that number, gives an introduction to the form and its latest re-write. and examines the impact of not having a completed advance directive.

End Of Life Planning - Advance Directives

By Sep 4, 2013
FDII / Flickr Creative Commons

Tackling the taboo on discussing death:  in a series last week, NHPR’s health reporter Todd Bookman examined this movement to encourage end-of-life planning- from the legal concerns of living wills and health care proxies, to the emotional side of managing family dynamics around this most difficult issue. 

GUESTS: