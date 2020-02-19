Acadia Is Developing A Reservation System For Some Of The Park's Busiest Spots

Acadia National Park is developing a reservation system for some of the park's most popular landmarks.



A timed-entry system will be tested at Cadillac Mountain and the two-mile Ocean Drive in October.

Park Spokesperson Christie Anastasia says the system is intended to help reduce the growing rate of congestion.

“On a typical summer day we easily have 450 cars vying for about 150 parking spaces on the summit of Cadillac, which gives us about 300 cars parked illegally in all the wrong places,” she says.

Anastasia says visitation at Acadia has increased almost 60-percent over the past decade.

This story appears through a media partnership with WBUR and the New England News Collaborative.

