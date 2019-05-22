Abortion Rights Supporters Hold 'Stop the Bans' Rally at N.H. State House

Supporters of abortion rights rallied outside the New Hampshire State House Tuesday as part of a nationwide movement called "Stop the Bans."

Advocates held signs reacting to the recent wave of anti-abortion legislation at the state level. Some wore pink hats from the Women’s March or red costumes from The Handmaid's Tale.

Susmick Lama was among those in the crowd. She lives in Philadelphia, but has family in New Hampshire.

“I don’t think men should be controlling women's bodies, including government," she said. "It’s a choice that women should be making as an individual. It’s their body. It’s their right. It’s their choice."

New Hampshire’s Democratic U.S. senators sent representatives to speak in support of pro-choice legislation.

A spokesman for Gov. Chris Sununu, a two-term Republican, tells NHPR that the governor supports Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established a woman's right to abortion.