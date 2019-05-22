Abortion Rights Supporters Hold 'Stop the Bans' Rally at N.H. State House

  • Women donned attire similar to The Handmaid's Tale, which portrays a totalitarian regime that treats women as property of the State.
    Women donned attire similar to The Handmaid's Tale, which portrays a totalitarian regime that treats women as property of the State.
  • Sarah Eastman, Terri Brooks, and Jane Davidson hold signs at the 'Stop the Bans' rally in Concord.
    Sarah Eastman, Terri Brooks, and Jane Davidson hold signs at the 'Stop the Bans' rally in Concord.
  • Protesters held up numerous signs opposing efforts in several states to block access to or outlaw abortion rights.
    Protesters held up numerous signs opposing efforts in several states to block access to or outlaw abortion rights.
  • Dalia Vidunas, executive director of the Equality Health Center, speaks at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Concord on May 21, 2019.
    Dalia Vidunas, executive director of the Equality Health Center, speaks at the "Stop the Bans" rally in Concord on May 21, 2019.
  • Women dressed in red costumes from The Handmaid's Tale.
    Women dressed in red costumes from The Handmaid's Tale.
Supporters of abortion rights rallied outside the New Hampshire State House Tuesday as part of a nationwide movement called "Stop the Bans."

 

Advocates held signs reacting to the recent wave of anti-abortion legislation at the state level. Some wore pink hats from the Women’s March or red costumes from The Handmaid's Tale.

 

Susmick Lama was among those in the crowd. She lives in Philadelphia, but has family in New Hampshire.

Dalia Vidunas, executive director of Equality Health Center, speaks during the rally in front of the N.H. State House.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR
 

“I don’t think men should be controlling women's bodies, including government," she said. "It’s a choice that women should be making as an individual. It’s their body. It’s their right. It’s their choice."

 

New Hampshire’s Democratic U.S. senators sent representatives to speak in support of pro-choice legislation. 

 

A spokesman for Gov. Chris Sununu, a two-term Republican, tells NHPR that the governor supports Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established a woman's right to abortion.

 

