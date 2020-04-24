38 Films And Shows For Your Pandemic Watch List

New Hampshire Calling host Jack Rodolico listened to a long list of movies and TV shows that Granite Staters say they're watching during the state's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The call-in show aired April 15. You can listen to it in full here, but we've encapsulated the 38 top titles mentioned. 

Documentaries

  • Tiger King
  • Wild Wild Country
  • The Legend of Cocaine Island
  • Fursonas
  • Bedlam
  • Cat VideoFest
  • The Great War on YouTube

Movies

  • Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
  • The Stand
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Christopher Robin
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Cats: The Musical
  • Trolls: World Tour
  • Shawshank Redemption
  • Same Time Next Year

TV shows:

  • The Young and the Restless
  • Sanditon
  • Tales of the Unexpected
  • Knights of Sidonia
  • The Night Manager
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000
  • Heartland (Canadian Horse Show)
  • Westworld
  • Better Call Saul
  • Kakegurui
  • Avenue 5
  • Game of Thrones
  • The West Wing
  • North Woods Law
  • Ancient Aliens
  • Devs
  • Giri/Haji
  • Supernatural
  • Happy Valley
  • Line of Duty
  • As Time Goes By

New Hampshire Calling

