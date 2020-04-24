38 Films And Shows For Your Pandemic Watch List

New Hampshire Calling host Jack Rodolico listened to a long list of movies and TV shows that Granite Staters say they're watching during the state's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The call-in show aired April 15. You can listen to it in full here, but we've encapsulated the 38 top titles mentioned.
Documentaries
- Tiger King
- Wild Wild Country
- The Legend of Cocaine Island
- Fursonas
- Bedlam
- Cat VideoFest
- The Great War on YouTube
Movies
- Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
- The Stand
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Christopher Robin
- Charlotte’s Web
- Cats: The Musical
- Trolls: World Tour
- Shawshank Redemption
- Same Time Next Year
TV shows:
- The Young and the Restless
- Sanditon
- Tales of the Unexpected
- Knights of Sidonia
- The Night Manager
- Mystery Science Theater 3000
- Heartland (Canadian Horse Show)
- Westworld
- Better Call Saul
- Kakegurui
- Avenue 5
- Game of Thrones
- The West Wing
- North Woods Law
- Ancient Aliens
- Devs
- Giri/Haji
- Supernatural
- Happy Valley
- Line of Duty
- As Time Goes By