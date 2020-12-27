3 Killed, 3 Others Injured In Shooting At Illinois Bowling Alley

At least three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting the day after Christmas at a bowling alley in Rockford, Ill., according to police.

Two teenagers are among the victims, though Police Chief Dan O'Shea said he did not know whether they had been killed or wounded.

A suspect is in custody, and authorities do not believe anyone else was involved as of Saturday evening.

O'Shea told local media outlets that officers responded to reports of "shots fired" a little before 7 p.m. CT.

Shortly after the officers responded, the business — Don Carter Lanes — asked its Facebook followers to "Pray Please."

At this point in the investigation, he said, it does not appear that officers used their weapons in responding to the incident.

"I don't know what was occurring here," O'Shea said when asked whether the bowling alley was open at the time of the shooting. Illinois is under "Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations" as the country faces another wave of coronavirus infections. The current phase for the state requires that indoor entertainment spaces like theaters, arcades and museums close.

At Saturday's press conference, O'Shea said he could not give identifying information on any of the victims or the suspect nor could he speak to whether there was any relationship before the shooting.

Rockford is a city of nearly 150,000 people, located about 85 miles west of Chicago.

