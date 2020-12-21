2020 Holiday Movies Bring Some Cheer

It isn’t the holiday season without holiday movies! With family gatherings curtailed, many are taking solace in the holiday movies being offered by Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix. We’ll discuss why they’re so appealing, and learn about the business behind the movies and how so many can be producing during a pandemic. We also discuss how they’re changing, including diversity and gender roles, as well as the picture they paint about romantic relationships, and how we talk about them with our children. What’s your favorite holiday movie?
Airdate: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020
GUESTS:
- Mary Carver - host of The Couch Podcast, where she hosts conversations about pop culture and why it matters, including a series where she reviews holiday movies, “Hooked on Holiday Movies.”
- Tom Cook - Film Professor at Keene State College.