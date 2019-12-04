Related Program: 
2019 Holiday Book Show

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
The gift-giving season is suddenly upon us, and our independent bookstore owners are back with the best books of 2019 and recommendations for holiday shopping - including for yourself!  What were your favorite books of the year? All the titles that come up in our conversation, as well as our guest picks, will be posted as soon as possible after the show.

Air Date: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

GUESTS:

  • Dan Chartrand - owner of Water Street Bookstore in Exeter.
  • Michael Herrmann - owner of Gibson's Bookstore in Concord.

Books
NHPR Books
Holiday Book Show

Related Content

Ann Patchett In the Spotlight

By & Nov 29, 2019
Allegra Boverman Photography

Award-winning author Ann Patchett - herself a seasoned literary interviewer - joined All Things Considered & The Bookshelf host Peter Biello to discuss her latest novel, The Dutch House, writing, bookselling, and how much she hates the Amazon Echo. The interview was part of our occasional series, In the Spotlight, produced in partnership with Gibson's Bookstore and the Capitol Center for the Arts.

This interview was taped live at the Capitol Center for the Arts on October 2, 2019. 

Listen to the full interview below.

The Summer Book Show: The Best New Books For Summer 2019

By The Exchange Jun 25, 2019

Three local booksellers talk about the best new books for summer 2019, from historical fiction to humorous essays, first-time authors to well-established storytellers and journalists. Read on for our complete list of recommendations.