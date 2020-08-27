1A Across America: One Step Forward, One Step Back. Running a Business in a Pandemic

Back in March, businesses braced for the impending havoc the coronavirus pandemic would bring. Many understood the future was troubling, but they hoped there would be a rebuilding period and they’d eventually recover.

But instead, business owners are seeing the pandemic affect them like a rising tide. The pressure occasionally retreats, offering moments of relief and then returns. And we still don’t know where the high-water mark will be.

Like many cities in America, Wichita, Kansas has experienced a renaissance of nightlife, restaurants and performance spaces in its urban core.

How are small business owners there coping and adapting to a pandemic that has dragged on for nearly six months in the United States?

We’re headed to the entertainment district of Old Town Wichita in Kansas with our Across America partner KMUW to find out.

