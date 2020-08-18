Sen. Doug Jones is a Democrat from Alabama. He’s facing a tough reelection campaign against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville. He spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, and mostly praised presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, called for unity in the party and kept his criticisms of the president vague, according to The New York Times.

Here’s his speech.



Following his virtual appearance, Sen. Doug Jones answers your questions about the campaign ahead.



