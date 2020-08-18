 1A Across America: A Conversation With Sen. Doug Jones, The Senate&#8217;s Most Vulnerable Democrat | New Hampshire Public Radio
1A Across America: A Conversation With Sen. Doug Jones, The Senate&#8217;s Most Vulnerable Democrat

By James Morrison 31 minutes ago
  • In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) addresses the virtual convention. The convention was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Doug Jones is a Democrat from Alabama. He’s facing a tough reelection campaign against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville. He spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, and mostly praised presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, called for unity in the party and kept his criticisms of the president vague, according to The New York Times.

Here’s his speech.

Following his virtual appearance, Sen. Doug Jones answers your questions about the campaign ahead.

