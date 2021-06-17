 10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice, Father's Day | New Hampshire Public Radio

10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice, Father's Day

  • Broadway soprano N’Kenge
    The Music Hall is collaborating with the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire to celebrate Juneteenth, Friday, June 18, 2021, with a special concert featuring Broadway soprano N’Kenge.
A mostly sunny weekend is in store for New Hampshire. The weekend features Juneteenth celebrations (just becoming a federal holiday), Father's Day on Sunday, and the summer solstice. 

Go have some fun, you deserve it. Take a hike, hit the beach. Snap a cool photo? Share it - send pictures to photos@nhpr.org and tag us on socials (@nhpr on Twitter and @nhpublicradio on Instagram and Facebook).

Here are 10 things to do in New Hampshire to help you plan. 

Art After Work - Free Thursday Nights At The Currier
  • Art After Work at the Currier Museum. Free Thursday nights admission to the museum from 5-8 p.m., with live music, drink specials and menu available in the Winter Garden. Jessye DeSilva Duo is performing Thursday, June 17.

  • Tarrytown opens at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. Saturday’s at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. This is a presentation of the Players’ Ring and 3S Artspace.
  • Exeter Art and Music Fest - Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Swasey Parkway, Exeter. Learn more.
  • Live music with Bitter Pill - free concert at The Farm at Eastman’s Corner in Kensington. 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 19. More info.
  • Catch a N.H. Fisher Cats game: They're hosting Hartford June 17-20. Fireworks are planned for Saturday night at the ballpark in Manchester. Sunday's game starts at 1:35 p.m. (kids can run the bases after). Fisher Cats schedule.
  • Father’s Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Festival - Deerfield Fairgrounds. June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 
    20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more.

  • Vintage Bazaar at Wolfsburg Farm in Holderness, June 19-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More info.
  • Take the new Folsom Tavern tour. The American Independence Museum’s docents lead an hourlong tour of this historic place. Pre-registration required, June 17-19. Learn more here.
  • Yamica Peterson performs in the Music In The Park series, led by the Capital Center for the Arts. Sunday, June 20, 3 p.m. start. Get tickets here.
