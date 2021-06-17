10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice, Father's Day

A mostly sunny weekend is in store for New Hampshire. The weekend features Juneteenth celebrations (just becoming a federal holiday), Father's Day on Sunday, and the summer solstice.

Go have some fun, you deserve it. Take a hike, hit the beach. Snap a cool photo? Share it - send pictures to photos@nhpr.org and tag us on socials (@nhpr on Twitter and @nhpublicradio on Instagram and Facebook).

Here are 10 things to do in New Hampshire to help you plan.

Art After Work at the Currier Museum. Free Thursday nights admission to the museum from 5-8 p.m., with live music, drink specials and menu available in the Winter Garden. Jessye DeSilva Duo is performing Thursday, June 17.

To celebrate Juneteenth, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire is collaborating with The Music Hall in Portsmouth for a concert starring Broadway soprano N’Kenge. Friday, June 18, 7:30 p.m. Get tickets.

Tarrytown opens at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. Saturday’s at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. This is a presentation of the Players’ Ring and 3S Artspace.

Exeter Art and Music Fest - Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Swasey Parkway, Exeter. Learn more.

Live music with Bitter Pill - free concert at The Farm at Eastman’s Corner in Kensington. 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 19. More info.

Catch a N.H. Fisher Cats game: They're hosting Hartford June 17-20. Fireworks are planned for Saturday night at the ballpark in Manchester. Sunday's game starts at 1:35 p.m. (kids can run the bases after). Fisher Cats schedule.

Father’s Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Festival - Deerfield Fairgrounds. June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more.

Vintage Bazaar at Wolfsburg Farm in Holderness, June 19-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More info.

Take the new Folsom Tavern tour. The American Independence Museum’s docents lead an hourlong tour of this historic place. Pre-registration required, June 17-19. Learn more here.