© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Match Alert: Your gift will be matched when you support local reporting that's fair, factual, and fearless.

What's Trump charged with in the hush money case? Read the felony counts before the jury

By Ximena Bustillo
Published May 30, 2024 at 4:14 PM EDT

Jurors in the criminal trial against former President Donald Trump are deciding if he will be convicted or acquitted of 34 felony counts of falsified business records.

The prosecution argues that business records were falsified as part of a scheme Trump devised with his lawyer, Michael Cohen. Those records, prosecutors argue, were meant to conceal a payment to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. On the stand, Cohen described a repayment scheme that formed the basis of the 34 counts: 11 falsified invoices, 12 falsified ledger entries and 11 checks falsely recording the repayment as legal “retainers.” Nine of the checks were signed by Trump, himself. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies the alleged affair with Daniels.

Here's how those counts break down:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

Tags
Politics NPR News
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.