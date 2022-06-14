© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Vulnerable Dems run against Washington — and their party

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Steve Peoples, AP National Politics Writer
Published June 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Democrats are trying to retain majority control in 2022, in what political observers say is a midterm election that favors Republicans.

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of the nation's most vulnerable Democrats are actively trying to distance themselves from Washington — and their party — as the midterm season enters its next phase.

Democratic candidates in key midterm battlegrounds are facing deep frustration from the voters who will decide their fate in November.

Candidates in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Hampshire are railing against the institutions that they have controlled for the last 16 months.

It's a strategy born of necessity given the political climate Democrats are facing.

President Joe Biden remains deeply unpopular and the cost of basic goods is soaring under their watch.

