Politics

New Hampshire man pleads guilty to voting in 2 states

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who voted in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the 2016 general election has been ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties.

Thirty-nine-year-old Todd Krysiak was charged in June 2019 and pleaded guilty Friday to voting in more than one state. He was given a 90-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, plus a $960 penalty.

According to prosecutors, he cast ballots in both Alton, New Hampshire, and Leominster, Massachusetts, on Nov. 6, 2016.

Krysiak was registered as a Republican in Alton, according to the 2016 voter checklist. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.

Associated Press
