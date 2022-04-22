New Hampshire House advances provisional ballot bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has both approved a resolution in support of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary and advanced a bill opponents said would threaten it.

The bill sent to the House Finance Committee on Thursday would create a provisional ballot system.

Those who vote without showing proper identification would be required to send documents to the state within 10 days.

If not, their votes would be subtracted from the initial tallies.

Supporters say it would restore faith in elections, but opponents called it an expensive and complicated solution to a problem that doesn't exist.