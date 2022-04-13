© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

New Hampshire lawmakers debate privately-run youth center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published April 13, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT
Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H. (NHPR photo)
The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H.

CONCORD (AP) — Lawmakers working to shut down New Hampshire's troubled youth detention center are hearing competing opinions on whether to construct a new facility or contract with a private company.

Debate over closing the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago, but it has come to a head amid horrific sexual abuse allegations, and the current state budget includes a mandate to close it by March 2023.

The Senate passed a bill last month, however, that would give the state until June 2024 to build a new facility.

At a public hearing Tuesday, some lawmakers disagreed with that timeline, while also arguing that a private contract is the best approach.

Politics Sununu Youth Services Center
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
