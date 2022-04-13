New Hampshire lawmakers debate privately-run youth center

CONCORD (AP) — Lawmakers working to shut down New Hampshire's troubled youth detention center are hearing competing opinions on whether to construct a new facility or contract with a private company.

Debate over closing the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago, but it has come to a head amid horrific sexual abuse allegations, and the current state budget includes a mandate to close it by March 2023.

The Senate passed a bill last month, however, that would give the state until June 2024 to build a new facility.

At a public hearing Tuesday, some lawmakers disagreed with that timeline, while also arguing that a private contract is the best approach.

