Politics

Shaheen, Hassan will vote to support Judge Jackson for Supreme Court

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Courtesy photo: Senator Shaheen greeting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Courtesy
/
Office of Sen. Shaheen
Senator Shaheen greeting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

New Hampshire's senators, both Democrats, announced they would vote to confirm Jackson.

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve on the Supreme Court.

Shaheen called the judge "eminently qualified" to serve on the high court. If confirmed, Brown would succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire. She would also become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

"I can only imagine the joy and triumph that Black women and girls will feel to see themselves represented on the highest court in the land for the first time in our nation's 245-year history," Shaheen said in a statement.

"Our government should reflect the population it serves and Judge Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court is a critical step forward to uphold that standard."

Hassan said she is impressed with Jackson's record and career, including serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. "An independent judiciary is one of the hallmarks of a strong and vibrant democracy, and I am confident in Judge Jackson's commitment to upholding our Constitution and the freedoms of Americans," Hassan said in her statement.

Hassan and Shaheen are joined by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who also said she would vote to confirm Judge Jackson.

