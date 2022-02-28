© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Sununu vetoes civics test mandate for college students

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have required students at New Hampshire's public colleges to pass a civics competency exam.

Sununu said Thursday he agrees that civics is fundamental, but the bill wasn't necessary given that starting next year, all high school students in the state will have to pass a similar exam.

He also said the bill would've marked the first time the legislature had imposed a universal graduation requirement on college students, and he was concerned that it would create a precedent for future lawmakers to mandate extreme requirements.

Politics NH Politics
