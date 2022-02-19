© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

New Hampshire approves rules limiting remote instruction

Associated Press
Published February 19, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST
State House, Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire schools no longer can shift to fully remote or hybrid instruction due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Both the Legislature's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the State Board of Education approved new rules Friday requiring schools to provide in-person instruction except in cases of inclement weather or when a parent requests remote learning for an individual student.

The Senate on Thursday killed a bill aimed at blocking the rules. The House is considering a similar bill.

Politics
Associated Press
