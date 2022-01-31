Racial slur charge costs Democratic lawmaker committee seat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Democratic member of the New Hampshire House has lost her committee assignment after being accused of using a racial slur and intimidating a young Black man at the Statehouse.

Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight, of Manchester, was removed Monday from the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee at the request of Democratic leaders.

A dozen Black, brown and Indigenous community organizers issued a letter saying that they once worked well with her but that her behavior has become alarming.

They say she verbally abused the young man this month and called security on him. Klein-Knight did not respond to a request for comment.