Politics

New Hampshire delegation praises Planned Parenthood grant

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 22, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST
New Hampshire Statehouse and Legislative Office Building
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The federal government is sending $500,000 to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has struggled with the loss of state funding in New Hampshire.

The state's all-Democratic congressional delegation said Friday the Title X Dire Need Grant will help offset funding losses over the last few years, both as a result of Trump administration rules and the New Hampshire Executive Council's repeated votes to reject state contracts.

Members of the delegation said the money will help ensure Planned Parenthood continues to provide essential health services, including cancer screenings and family planning.

