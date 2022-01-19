Watch Live: Biden Holds First Formal Press Conference Of 2022
President Biden took office a year ago this week.
President Biden is holding his first formal press conference of the year at the White House. The event comes as the administration faces numerous challenges, including the surging coronavirus pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues.
