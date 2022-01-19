© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
Politics

Watch Live: Biden Holds First Formal Press Conference Of 2022

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST
White House photo / Noah Fortson/NPR
Noah Fortson/NPR
/
The White House

President Biden took office a year ago this week.

President Biden is holding his first formal press conference of the year at the White House. The event comes as the administration faces numerous challenges, including the surging coronavirus pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues.

New Hampshire Public Radio will carry live coverage of the news conference, which is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Listen on the radio, online at NHPR.org or on NHPR's mobile app.

Tags

PoliticsJoe Biden