2 New Hampshire House members test positive after sessions

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire lawmakers who attended last week's lengthy House sessions tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later.

House members were notified via email Sunday that two colleagues tested positive during the weekend.

Close contacts were notified separately, and all members were urged to remain vigilant and monitor themselves for symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, the 400-member Republican-led House has met in a variety of locations outside the Statehouse, including from their cars in a parking lot.

Last week, members gathered at a hotel expo center in Manchester on Wednesday and Thursday. They rejected an attempt to change the rules to allow remote participation.

