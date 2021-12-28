Abortion, drunken driving, animal welfare laws take effect

The new year brings new laws for New Hampshire, including an abortion ban that was passed as part of the state budget.

The budget Gov. Chris Sununu signed in June contained a provision prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for the mother's life or physical health.

Other new laws taking effect Jan. 1 include enhanced penalties for repeat drunken drivers who kill or injure others, as well as a trio of animal-related measures.

Subscribe: Get Primarily Politics, NHPR's weekly politics newsletter, in your inbox

One requires drivers who injure or kill cats to notify police or the pets' owners, a mandate that has long existed for run-over dogs.

