© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible year-end gift to NHPR today!
Politics

Abortion, drunken driving, animal welfare laws take effect

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published December 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST
State House hallway.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/

Other new laws in New Hampshire taking effect Jan. 1 include enhanced penalties for repeat drunken drivers who kill or injure others, as well as a trio of animal-related measures.

The new year brings new laws for New Hampshire, including an abortion ban that was passed as part of the state budget.

The budget Gov. Chris Sununu signed in June contained a provision prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for the mother's life or physical health.

Other new laws taking effect Jan. 1 include enhanced penalties for repeat drunken drivers who kill or injure others, as well as a trio of animal-related measures.

Subscribe: Get Primarily Politics, NHPR's weekly politics newsletter, in your inbox

One requires drivers who injure or kill cats to notify police or the pets' owners, a mandate that has long existed for run-over dogs.

Tags

PoliticsNH Politics
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
See stories by Holly Ramer - The Associated Press